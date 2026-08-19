‘Files on my table’: CM Vijay hints at action over ‘irregularities’ in DMK-era govt

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday said files relating to alleged irregularities in three departments under the previous DMK government were on his table and indicated that the findings would be made public with supporting evidence at an appropriate time.

The Chief Minister made the remarks during a heated exchange in the Legislative Assembly, where demands for grants for the Water Resources, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Tourism, and Art and Culture departments were taken up for discussion.

Participating in the debate, DMK MLA I. Periyasamy raised several issues concerning the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Minister N. Anand responded to the points raised by the senior Opposition legislator and defended the functioning of the TVK government.

The exchanges intensified when the DMK demanded evidence to substantiate allegations made by the ruling party against the previous administration. Opposition members questioned whether the government possessed any documentary proof of the charges it had levelled against former DMK ministers.

Responding to the demand, the government said the Finance Minister had earlier referred to files connected with three departments that had been subjected to scrutiny. The files were now before the Chief Minister and contained evidence relating to the alleged irregularities, the House was told.

Intervening in the debate, CM Vijay said he had initially not intended to speak on the issue but was compelled to respond because the Opposition had repeatedly demanded proof.

“A week ago, when the Finance Minister spoke in the House, he said files relating to three departments that had been examined were on my table. The Opposition is now asking for evidence,” CM Vijay said.

The Chief Minister added that the government would not disclose the contents of the files hastily. Whatever needed to be placed in the public domain would be released properly and accompanied by evidence, he said.

CM Vijay asserted that his administration understood when, what and how it should communicate with the people.

The electorate had brought the TVK to power with affection and high expectations after carefully considering its promises, he said.

“I will speak. It is not that I will remain silent,” CM Vijay said, while suggesting that the government would choose the appropriate moment to reveal its findings.

In a pointed political remark, the Chief Minister said some people should at least be given an opportunity to receive “good news” during the forthcoming by-elections. His comment triggered reactions from both the treasury and opposition benches.