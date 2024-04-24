Karnataka

FIR filed over BJP’s social media post allegedly promoting hatred and enmity: EC

An FIR was registered on Wednesday over a social media post by the BJP's official handle which allegedly sought to promote hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
FIR filed over BJP's social media post allegedly promoting hatred and enmity: EC
FIR filed over BJP's social media post allegedly promoting hatred and enmity: EC

Bengaluru: An FIR was registered on Wednesday over a social media post by the BJP’s official handle which allegedly sought to promote hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

Related Stories
Tej Pratap Yadav Suggests Lav-Kush Arrow May Only Affect BJP
Chairman of AIPC Calls for Inputs in Telangana for Congress Manifesto
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
My surname is neither ‘Modi’ nor ‘Mallya’, I will not abscond: Abhishek Banerjee
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that the FIR has been lodged by the Flying Squads Team of Malleswaram Assembly constituency against the post on ‘X’ on April 23 titled “Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto”.

“The FIR under sections 125 of the Representation of the People Act and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code is booked on April 24 for promoting hatred and enmity between different groups and classes of citizens,” the post said.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka – on April 26 and May 7.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button