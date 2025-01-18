World

Firefighters Gain Ground Against Deadly California Wildfires – What’s Next?

Firefighters are making progress in battling two major wildfires that have ravaged Southern California for over a week. Cooler temperatures and reduced winds have provided some relief, but the devastation remains significant.

Safiya Begum18 January 2025 - 15:52
Los Angeles: Firefighters are making progress in battling two major wildfires that have ravaged Southern California for over a week. Cooler temperatures and reduced winds have provided some relief, but the devastation remains significant.

Wildfire Impact: Death Toll and Destruction

According to local authorities, the wildfires have claimed at least 27 lives and destroyed over 12,300 structures. Thousands of firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the blazes and protect threatened areas.

Palisades Fire: Largest Blaze in Los Angeles Region

The Palisades Fire, the largest active wildfire in the Los Angeles area, has scorched 23,713 acres (approximately 95.96 square kilometers) since it erupted on January 7. As of Friday morning, containment has increased to 31%, up from 22% the previous day.

Cal Fire reported improved conditions with cooler weather, light winds, and better humidity levels aiding firefighting efforts. Crews are focusing on strengthening containment lines to minimize the fire’s spread, particularly around vulnerable structures.

Eaton Fire: Containment Progress in Pasadena and Altadena

The Eaton Fire, another significant wildfire near Pasadena and Altadena, has burned 14,117 acres (57.1 square kilometers). Containment has reached 65%, a notable improvement from 55% on Thursday. Firefighters are addressing challenges posed by steep and inaccessible terrain to secure containment lines further.

Cal Fire stated that the fire is expected to remain within its current footprint as crews continue their efforts.

Evacuation Updates and Reopening of Neighborhoods

Local officials have lifted some evacuation orders, allowing approximately 11,000 residents to return to their neighborhoods. Residents are required to provide proof of residency to access these areas. However, zones severely affected by the wildfires remain off-limits to the public.

The firefighting efforts highlight the resilience of emergency crews and the community as they work to recover from these devastating wildfires.

