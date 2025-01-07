First International Commercial Flight Lands in Damascus After Assad’s Ouster

Damascus: In a historic milestone, the first international commercial flight since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad landed at Damascus International Airport on Tuesday. The flight, operated by Royal Jordanian Airlines, arrived from Qatar, marking a significant step in Syria’s reopening to the world after over a decade of turmoil.

Royal Jordanian Airlines Conducts Test Flight to Damascus

According to Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency, the Royal Jordanian Airlines flight was a test mission to evaluate the technical condition of Damascus airport before the resumption of regular commercial flights.

Capt. Haitham Misto, head of Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, was onboard along with a team of specialists to assess safety and operational standards.

New Syrian Leadership Gains Diplomatic Recognition

Since the swift rebel offensive that ousted Bashar Assad a month ago, Arab and Western nations have been re-establishing diplomatic ties with Syria’s new de facto government, led by the Islamist former insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

The country’s new Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani, has embarked on a regional diplomatic tour, visiting Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. These Gulf nations are expected to play a crucial role in Syria’s reconstruction after nearly 14 years of civil war.

On Tuesday, al-Shibani arrived in Jordan for high-level talks with his counterpart in Amman. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry confirmed that discussions focused on:

Border security

Energy and transportation

Water management

Trade and economic cooperation

Syria’s Crackdown on Captagon Trade

Under Assad’s rule, Syria became a hub for the production and trafficking of Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine smuggled into Gulf states. This created tensions between Syria and Jordan, which was a key transit point for the drug trade.

In a bid to rebuild regional trust, Syria’s new government has launched a crackdown on Captagon production. Authorities have dismantled major production sites, including:

Mazzeh Air Base in Damascus

in Damascus A car trading company in Latakia

in Latakia A former snack chip factory in Douma

Conclusion: Syria Takes First Steps Toward Recovery

With the resumption of international flights and diplomatic re-engagement, Syria is taking major strides toward rebuilding after years of conflict. The next steps will involve economic recovery, regional partnerships, and infrastructure redevelopment, with Gulf countries likely playing a pivotal role.