Hyderabad Woman Tests Quick-Commerce Apps Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart for Speed; Here is Which App Came Out on Top?

Hyderabad: A curious experiment conducted by a student at the Indian School of Business (ISB) has sparked an online debate, pitting three popular quick-commerce apps—Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart—against each other to determine which one delivers the fastest. The results were shared on X (formerly Twitter) and quickly gained traction among social media users.

Sneha, an ISB student, and her friend Aryan ordered different products simultaneously from the three apps to see who could meet their promised delivery times. The items ordered were:

Swiggy Instamart: Sid Farm’s milk (21 mins)

Zepto: Milky Mist paneer (8 mins)

Blinkit: Super You and Whole Truth protein bars (13 mins)

The experiment revealed some surprising results. Despite Zepto’s promise of a 10-minute delivery, the app lagged behind, taking a total of 30 minutes. Sneha learned from a chat with the Zepto delivery partner that the delay was due to the store’s distance from the campus. On the other hand, Blinkit emerged as the clear winner by arriving first, followed by Swiggy Instamart in second place.

Sneha documented the experiment with unedited videos of the deliveries, further amplifying the social media conversation. In her post, she humorously described the anticipation of waiting for the deliveries: “Then came the fun part – waiting?”

Social media users shared their thoughts, many recalling similar experiences with delayed deliveries or surprising early arrivals. One user commented, “During my stay in Delhi, a Swiggy store was 10 metres away, but wrong maps and inaccurate updates made it 20 minutes. It’s frustrating.”

Another user mentioned their experience with Blinkit and Swiggy, saying, “I was rather thinking about their conservative approach to promising and delivering before that. Similar to what I’ve seen Zomato do. Always creates a pleasant experience seeing the order got delivered 30 mins before promised.”

While Blinkit emerged as the fastest app in this race, Sneha’s experiment highlighted the unpredictable nature of quick-commerce services and how user experiences can vary widely.

this video is so wholesome actually 🥺 pic.twitter.com/v11hhZAIQp — Sneha (@itspsneha) January 7, 2025

This fun experiment has left social media users talking about the efficiency, accuracy, and customer experience of quick-commerce services in India. As these apps continue to grow in popularity, the race for delivery speed and reliability is only set to intensify.