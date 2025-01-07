Hyderabad MLA Kausar Mohiuddin Makes ₹2 Lakh Medical Aid Possible for Local Family

Hyderabad: Kausar Mohiuddin, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA from Karwan, has extended his support to a local resident by providing a ₹2,00,000 Letter of Credit (LOC) for better medical treatment under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) scheme.

The financial assistance aims to help Sami Syed Asif Ahmed, a resident of Tolichowki in Hyderabad, access necessary healthcare.

The LOC was handed over to Syed Habeeb Ahmed, the guardian of Sami Syed Asif Ahmed, ensuring that the patient receives the appropriate medical treatment.

The CMRF scheme is a government initiative designed to provide financial aid for medical treatment, especially in cases where individuals face financial constraints for advanced healthcare.

Kausar Mohiuddin’s efforts reflect his continued commitment to his constituents, ensuring that those in need have access to critical healthcare services. The MLA’s intervention underscores the importance of community welfare and the role of government schemes like CMRF in providing support during medical emergencies.

This move aligns with the ongoing initiatives of the Telangana government to offer financial aid to individuals seeking quality treatment, further strengthening the state’s commitment to public health.