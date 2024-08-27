Five killed in Israeli attack on refugee camp in WB: Palestinian health ministry

Cairo: Five people have been killed in the Israeli attack on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank’s Tulkarm province, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

“Five people killed in the result of occupation’s [Israel’s] strike on the Nur Shams camp have been delivered to the Tulkarm state hospital,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in August, the Palestinian health ministry said that a total of 632 people has been killed on the West Bank (WB) since October 2023 due to actions by the Israeli military.

On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip.

Following this, fighters from the Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated border areas, opening fire on military and civilian targets, and captured more than 250 hostages. According to authorities, approximately 1,200 people were killed.

In response, the Israel Defence Forces launched Operation “Iron Swords” in the Gaza Strip. Israel declared a total blockade of the enclave, halting the supply of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicine.

According to the health authorities in Gaza, the death toll from Israeli strikes in the enclave since October 7 has exceeded 40,400, with more than 93,500 people injured.