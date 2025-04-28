Flash: Major Fire Breaks Out at Yadadri Thermal Power Plant

A major fire accident occurred at the prestigious Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPP) in Nalgonda district, Telangana, early Monday morning.

Fire Breaks Out in Unit-1 at Veerlapalem Plant

The incident took place at the Veerlapalem-based thermal power facility under Damarcharla Mandal. According to initial reports, flames erupted on the first floor of Unit-1 after an oil leak from the boiler went unnoticed. Workers, who were engaged in welding activities at the time, inadvertently triggered the fire.

Rapid Spread of Flames Due to Oil Leak

The leaking oil quickly fueled the flames, causing the fire to spread across the entire unit. Thick plumes of smoke and large flames were seen rising from the plant, creating panic among the workers and staff present on-site.

Firefighting Teams Rush to the Spot

Upon receiving the alert, firefighting teams promptly arrived at the scene with fire engines. Efforts are currently underway to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage to the plant infrastructure.

Fire During Trial Run Raises Concerns

The fire incident is particularly alarming as the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant was undergoing a crucial trial run phase, ahead of its scheduled inauguration next month. Officials had been conducting these trial operations to ensure the plant’s readiness for full-scale power production.

Impact on Power Production

Preliminary reports suggest that due to the accident, the production of around 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity has come to a halt. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and the impact on the overall commissioning timeline of the plant.

Investigation Underway

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident and to evaluate the safety measures at the facility. Authorities are emphasizing the need for stringent monitoring to avoid similar incidents in the future.