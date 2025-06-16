Disaster Averted: Saudi Flight Carrying 250 Hajj Pilgrims Catches Fire After Landing: Video

A major tragedy was narrowly avoided on Sunday morning when a Saudi Airlines aircraft carrying 250 Hajj pilgrims from Jeddah to Lucknow encountered a technical fault shortly after landing at Amausi Airport. Sparks and smoke were seen coming from the aircraft’s left wheel while taxiing on the runway.

Sparks and Smoke Emerge from Left Wheel After Landing

According to airport officials, Flight SV 3112 landed safely at Lucknow’s Amausi Airport around 6:30 a.m. after departing Jeddah at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. However, while the aircraft was moving on the taxiway after landing, sparks and thick smoke were observed coming from the left wheel, raising panic among passengers.

Pilot Alerts ATC, Fire Teams Take Swift Action

The pilot immediately informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) after sensing the malfunction. Fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and, after nearly 20 minutes of coordinated effort, successfully extinguished the fire and secured the area.

All 250 Pilgrims Safely Evacuated

Despite the initial fear, all 250 Hajj pilgrims were safely deboarded without injury. The passengers and crew breathed a sigh of relief after the safe evacuation.

#WATCH | A Saudi Arabia Airlines flight carrying 250 passengers experienced a scare upon landing at Lucknow Airport when smoke and sparks were seen emerging from one of its wheels. Incident occurred on June 15, say sources#Trending #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/bgqWqRlbRg — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 16, 2025

Technical Glitch Suspected; Investigation Underway

Airport authorities have attributed the incident to a suspected technical fault in the aircraft’s wheel assembly. A detailed investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause and prevent future occurrences.

Thanks to the swift response from the pilot and emergency teams, a potentially catastrophic situation was brought under control without any casualties.