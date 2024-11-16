Food Poisoning Sparks Protest at Osmania University PG College in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A protest erupted on the Osmania University Post Graduate College Secunderabad campus here on Saturday as three students suffered food poisoning after consuming dinner on Friday night.

A large number of students who gathered near the college gate, brought with them a charred vessel of burnt food that caused food poisoning. They raised slogans demanding justice and better food services in the hostel.

According to protesters, three students suffered food poisoning after having Khichdi, which was burnt, for dinner last night.

Also Read; Warangal Engineering College Drug Bust: Five Students Arrested for Marijuana Use

Following the issue, three students were rushed to a private hospital for emergency care.Given the issue, we have decided not to have breakfast. We wanted the principal to visit the mess facility and address the issue.

But we are told that the principal is busy with the Group-III services recruitment exam arrangements. As a large number of students are appearing for the exam, we called off the protest,” students said.The protesters lamented that poor quality food was being served to them for about a month.

We are facing issues with food quality for several days. In addition, the college has sanitation issues with unbearable stink near the hostel. Our repeated pleas to the college administration are not yielding positive results,” said Laxman, a second year PG student.