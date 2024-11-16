Warangal Engineering College Drug Bust: Five Students Arrested for Marijuana Use

Hyderabad: In a hostel room at SR University Engineering College on the outskirts of Warangal city, five students were caught smoking marijuana in their hostel rooms.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) police team received information about the student’s consuming marijuana in the hostel room and immediately searched the college premises. The five students were found using cannabis.

Upon further inspection of the room, marijuana packed in sachets was discovered. It was revealed that two second-year BTech students and three third-year students were among the arrested.

In the past also, students from SR University had been caught with marijuana and large quantities of contraband were also seized, the officials said. This latest incident, where students were caught red-handed, has raised concerns among the parents.

Parents are urging the management to intervene and ensure such incidents do not recur. Emphasising the need for professional counsellors in educational institutions, official sources pointed out that the incident showed that the youth are increasingly drifting away from the right path.

Instead of prioritising their education and striving toward a brighter future, many are falling prey to drugs and jeopardising their whole future. In this context, the drug bust at SR University once again showed that cannabis is freely available.

The Telangana AntiNarcotics Bureau (TGANB) police raided the university and apprehended the five students. The searches conducted in the hostel rooms revealed that the marijuana was found hidden in the hostel rooms. The arrested students were handed over to a local police station.

The incident, with students caught openly using marijuana on campus, has sparked a heated discussion. The police are now investigating who is supplying the drugs to the students and how long this activity has been going on.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is committed to making the state drug-free and taking various steps in this direction. However, despite all these efforts, the youth continue to ruin their bright futures by falling into the trap of addiction.