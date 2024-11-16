Robbery Gang Nabbed in Hyderabad: Police Recover Phones, Cash, and Gold

Hyderabad

The KPHB and CCS Balanagar Police arrested property offenders involved in robberies targeting night-time pedestrians.

16 November 2024
Hyderabad: The KPHB and CCS Balanagar Police arrested property offenders involved in robberies targeting night-time pedestrians.

The accused are Beerbal Singh Beebanu, Bhagender Singh (alias Bablu Singh), Ravi Singh Bowri and Dandu Nagesh (alias Bablu). The accused threatened victims with knives and stole mobile phones, cash and gold chains.

According to the Police, two cases were registered under KPHB police station limits. The accused worked in two groups, targeting isolated areas to commit these crimes for easy money to support their lavish habits. Seized property includes mobile phones and bikes.

The apprehension was made by SHO M Venkateswara Rao, DI K Ravi Kumar, DSI Abdul Samad, and their team under the supervision of ACP Kukatpally K Srinivas Rao and DCP Balanagar K Suresh Kumar. The Police advised citizens to report property offences by dialing 100 or contact KPHB police station

