KTR Admits to Mistakes, Says He’s Ready for Jail, Alleges TPCC President

Hyderabad: The Congress and the BJP will be the only two parties in the reckoning in Telangana in future and the BRS will disappear, TPCC President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

The BRS may merge with the BJP or most BRS leaders and activists may join the BJP, he added. Mahesh said that BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and his cousin T. Harish Rao will not remain in the same party in future as there are serious differences between them.

Addressing the media, he said that KTR is repeatedly saying that he will go to jail as he has committed offences. Mahesh asked KTR to reveal why KCR is not coming out and said that KTR has detained KCR due to his politics.

Mahesh said the party will give posts to its senior leaders even though BRS MLAs have joined the Congress. He said that the followers of BRS MLAs who joined the Congress will have to wait for some time to get posts. He said that consultations have been completed regarding cabinet expansion.

He said that it is those who had no land in Lagacharla village who had attacked the officials and so KTR thinks that he had made a mistake. KTR also knows that he committed offences in the Formula ECar race and so he is saying that he will go to jail. He said that people are asking the Congress government to explain why it is not sending KTR to jail. However, the government will act as per law, he said