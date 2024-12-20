Formula E case against KTR legitimate: TPCC chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud stated on Friday that the Formula E race case against former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) is legitimate and backed by substantial evidence.

Addressing the media at the Legislative Council premises, Goud alleged that irregularities in the Formula E car race were undeniable and questioned KTR’s defense.

“It is absurd for KTR to portray himself as innocent when there is ample evidence of misconduct. The Governor took legal advice based on the evidence provided by the government and approved the case. How can this be called an illegal case?” Goud remarked.

The TPCC chief criticised KTR for using his influence to pressure the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) into transferring Rs 54.88 crore without proper financial approval. Goud alleged that these actions violated rules, particularly during a period when the election code was in force.

He further accused KTR of authorising the transfer of large sums of money to foreign companies, resulting in HMDA incurring an additional tax liability of over Rs 8 crore. “The agreement to pay Rs 600 crore over three years was made under KTR’s direction, bypassing established regulations,” Goud claimed.

Goud highlighted that a special 2.8 km race track was constructed around Hussain Sagar in violation of rules, raising questions about whether such actions were truly meant to enhance Hyderabad’s brand image. He argued that the alleged irregularities damaged the city’s reputation and only served the personal interests of BRS leaders.

The TPCC chief accused KTR of making “arrogant and threatening” statements while avoiding cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation. “KTR is speaking as if he is still in power, despite being rejected by the people,” Goud said.

Goud emphasised that the case should be resolved in court rather than being debated in the Assembly. “Congress does not fabricate cases like the BRS government did in the past. The officials are acting in accordance with the Governor’s directives, and it is up to the court to decide the matter,” he added.