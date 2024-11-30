Four Killed in Tragic Accident Near Bhogapuram, Visakhapatnam

Vizianagaram: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of four people near Polipalli village in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district. The incident occurred when a car traveling from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam lost control after a tyre burst, causing the vehicle to jump the divider, overturn, and collide with an oncoming lorry.

According to eyewitnesses, the car, which was carrying the victims, was moving at high speed when the tyre burst. The driver struggled to regain control, but the vehicle veered off course, crossing the road divider and landing on the opposite side of the highway. It was then struck by a lorry traveling in the opposite direction.

The four individuals in the car died on the spot due to the severe impact. Police and emergency services rushed to the scene, but despite their efforts, the victims could not be saved. The identities of the deceased are yet to be officially confirmed.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident and are examining the possibility of any mechanical failure or negligence that could have contributed to the tragedy. The lorry driver was also injured in the crash and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of road accidents, particularly when mechanical failures occur. Authorities have urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained, particularly their tyres, to prevent such accidents.

Tragic, 4 people died, when their car traveling from #Srikakulam to #Visakhapatnam lost control after #TyreBurst and jumps divider, and overturned on opposite road and hit by an oncoming lorry, near Polipalli village in #Bhogapuram, #Vizianagaram dist.#RoadSafety #CarAccident… pic.twitter.com/pAVRUWqER6 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 30, 2024

Family members of the deceased have expressed their shock and grief, as the victims were reportedly on their way to Visakhapatnam for a family event. The local community is mourning the loss of four lives in this heart-wrenching accident.