Four of a family killed as car falls into well in Telangana’s Siddipet

Hyderabad: Four members of a family, including two children, were killed when a car in which they were travelling plunged into a well in Telangana’s Siddipet district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Appanapalli in Dubbaka mandal of Siddipet district late on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as D. Raju (30), his wife Bhagya (25), their son Nihansh (4) and daughter Shanvika (2).

The deceased were residents of Balwanthpur village in the same district. Raju, a sand trader, along with his wife and children, were returning from Siddipet after attending ‘Dasa Dina Karma’ (10th day rituals after death) of a relative.

When the car reached near Appanapalli, Raju apparently lost control of the vehicle, and it plunged into an open well near the road. Locals alerted police and fire-fighting personnel.

Police and fire-fighting personnel deployed a crane to pull out the car and retrieve the bodies from the well.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Dubbaka for postmortem examination.

Overspeeding is suspected to have led to the tragedy. The police registered a case and took up investigation.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police C. V. Anand has said that around 8,000 people were killed in road accidents in Telangana last year.

The police chief said road safety had been accorded the highest priority in the latest manpower restructuring. The allocation of 224 personnel to Traffic Management and Road Safety was intended to strengthen enforcement and accident-prevention measures.

He said the police would work with engineering and other government departments to identify accident-prone locations and rectify infrastructure-related deficiencies.

The police department is also planning a state-wide road safety initiative.

Last month, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to establish a dedicated bureau for traffic management and road safety in the state.

He stated that a comprehensive study of the transportation system should be conducted, and the bureau for traffic management and road safety should have an institutional structure.

He instructed officials to conduct reviews every two or three months on the measures to be taken for traffic streamlining.

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