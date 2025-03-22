Free Facilities Available at Petrol Bunks: What You Need to Know

Many people are unaware of the free essential services available at petrol bunks, regardless of whether they are purchasing petrol or diesel. These services are offered as part of the government’s initiative to enhance the customer experience at fuel stations. Here’s a detailed look at the free facilities provided at petrol stations:

1. Free Drinking Water

Most petrol bunks are equipped with high-quality Reverse Osmosis (RO) machines for providing clean drinking water. These facilities are free for customers, ensuring they stay hydrated during long journeys.

2. Clean Toilets and Restrooms

As part of the Clean India Mission, petrol stations are required to maintain clean and hygienic toilets and restrooms. These are made available free of cost to customers, offering a convenient stop for those on the road.

3. Phone Service for Emergencies

In case of emergencies, many petrol bunks offer a free phone service. Customers can use the phone to make important calls, providing peace of mind during long-distance travel.

4. Free Air for Tyres

Every petrol station must have a dedicated air filling machine for checking and inflating tyres. This service is offered free of charge. Customers can also get their tyres checked for pressure. If satisfied with the service, a tip can be given to the person in charge, though it is optional.

5. Fuel Quality Check

If customers are suspicious about the quality of petrol or diesel, they can get it checked at the bunk itself. The station provides the necessary tools and filter papers for conducting a fuel quality check. This ensures transparency and guarantees that the fuel quality meets standards.

6. Complaints and Suggestions Box

Petrol stations are required to have a complaints and suggestions box where customers can voice their concerns or provide feedback. Whether it’s regarding poor facilities or unprofessional behavior by the staff, customers can submit their complaints for appropriate action.

How to File a Complaint?

If you encounter issues such as inadequate facilities or rude behavior from the staff, you can file a complaint by calling the relevant customer service number for the concerned fuel company. The companies will take necessary action based on your feedback. Here are some customer service numbers for different fuel companies: