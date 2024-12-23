Free Medical Camp at Maidan E Ghadeer: Firasath Ali Baqri Meets Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad

Syed Mubashir23 December 2024 - 17:27
Hyderabad: A preparatory meeting was held at the BJP State Office, Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Bhavan, Nampally, Hyderabad, organized by the BJP Medical Cell Telangana team. During the meeting, BJP Former State Spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri met with the Hon’ble Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Government of India, Shri G Kishan Reddy, to inform him about the upcoming Free Mega Medical Camp to be conducted on 25th December 2024 at Maidan E Ghadeer, Darulshifa, Hyderabad.

The event is being organized to mark the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, former Prime Minister of India. The camp will be conducted in collaboration with Kamineni Hospital LB Nagar and the BJP Medical Cell Telangana. Key figures involved include Dr. A. Surender, Incharge of BJP Medical Cell Telangana, Dr. K. Bhaskar Rao, Co-Convenor, and Smt. Mounika Sunkara Reddy.

For more details, individuals can contact: 9291609988 / 7013616166.

