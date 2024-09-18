Gandhi Hospital Death Toll Rises: Poor Care and Stalled Nutrition Programs Lead to Tragedy

In a tragic revelation, official reports from Telangana state that in the month of August alone, 48 newborn babies and 14 pregnant women died due to alleged medical negligence and malnutrition at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.

The deaths are being attributed to a lack of proper nutrition, inexperienced doctors performing surgeries, and the discontinuation of crucial schemes like the KCR Kit and Nutrition Kit, which were previously provided to expectant mothers under the former government.

Our team at TeluguScribe has uncovered detailed data regarding the victims, despite the Telangana government reportedly attempting to suppress this information for over 15 days.

The alarming statistics raise concerns about the state of healthcare across the region.

Further investigations have highlighted several critical issues at Gandhi Hospital, including:

The appointment of a retired junior assistant, Ramaiah, as the Rajiv Arogyasri Medical Coordinator instead of a professor or senior doctor. Outsourced employees and Family & Health Department staff not receiving salaries for four months. A lack of experienced doctors in the hospital due to their transfers to rural areas, resulting in high-risk cases being handled inadequately by less experienced staff, leading to more deaths. No review or assessment of hospital performance being conducted. The KCR Kit and Nutrition Kit schemes have been halted for the past six months. The hospital’s infertility center, started by the previous government, has not treated a single case since Congress came into power and has now been shut down. DEOs (Data Entry Operators) who have worked at Gandhi Medical College for 15 years were dismissed without any valid reason, citing budget constraints.

These revelations cast a grim shadow over public healthcare in Telangana, and questions are being raised about the adequacy of healthcare services in government hospitals across the state.