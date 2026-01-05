Gas Leak at ONGC Mori-5 Well in Konaseema Triggers Massive Fire, Villagers in Panic

A gas leak at ONGC Mori-5 well in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh triggered a major fire incident on January 5, 2026, creating panic among residents of nearby villages. The incident occurred at Irusumanda village in Malkipuram mandal, under the Razole Assembly constituency.

The well is operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) through its production contractor Deep Industries Ltd.

What Happened at Mori-5 Well

According to information available with Munsif News 24×7, the fire broke out following a gas pipeline leak at the Mori-5 well site. The sudden ignition led to large flames, which were visible from a distance, prompting fear and confusion among local villagers.

Key details of the incident:

Location: Irusumanda village, Malkipuram mandal, Konaseema district

Well: Mori-5 gas well

Date: January 5, 2026

Operator: ONGC (via Deep Industries Ltd)

Casualties: No deaths or injuries reported so far

Villagers Panic, Officials Rush to Spot

The blaze caused temporary panic among residents, with people moving away from the well site as a precaution. Local authorities ensured that villagers remained at a safe distance while emergency measures were initiated.

Soon after the incident, senior officials from ONGC’s Rajahmundry office rushed to Mori village to assess the situation and oversee control operations. Efforts were focused on securing the site, stopping the leak, and preventing further escalation.

Situation Under Control, No Casualties Confirmed

Despite the intensity of the fire, officials confirmed that no human casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Safety teams continued monitoring the area to rule out any residual risk to nearby habitations.

Authorities are also expected to carry out a technical review to determine the exact cause of the gas leak and evaluate safety measures at the well.

Why This Incident Matters

The gas leak at ONGC Mori-5 well in Konaseema has once again highlighted the safety risks associated with energy infrastructure located near residential areas. While the absence of casualties is a relief, the incident has raised concerns among locals about emergency preparedness and preventive safety systems.

