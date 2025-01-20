Gautam Adani Tells Students They Are India’s Global Ambassadors in the Making

Ahmedabad: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, addressed students on Monday, telling them that India is now alive with opportunities and that they are the future global ambassadors of the country.

He emphasized their crucial role in uplifting India on the global stage.

A Generation with Unmatched Potential

Speaking at an event at the Adani International School in Ahmedabad, Adani encouraged the students by stating, “You are part of a generation that has more potential than any generation that has come before it. You will not only take India to the world but also bring the world to India.” He further stated that in this new era of India, education would be the key foundation for their success.

Adani Reflects on His Own Journey

Drawing from his personal experiences, Adani shared insights into his own educational journey, saying, “When I started my journey, I did not have a roadmap, resources, or connections. All I had was a dream – a dream to build something meaningful, something that could boost my own confidence. Dreams are not the privilege of the rich, but the reward of those who dare to believe and work tirelessly.”

The Adani Group’s Vision Beyond Business

While the Adani Group has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing conglomerates, Adani emphasized that their journey has never been solely about creating businesses. “Every decision we made, every risk we took, was driven by one goal: how can we create something that serves the greater good?” he noted, stressing that success is about setting benchmarks to measure personal capabilities rather than comparing oneself to others.

Advice for Parents and Future Generations

In addition to advising students, Adani also spoke to parents about the importance of values in their children’s upbringing. “Equip your children with resilience, empathy, and the ability to serve others. They will get more than just your wealth; they will inherit your values. Encourage them to explore, innovate, and dream, but also give them roots so they never forget where they came from. Teach them that success is not just about personal achievement,” he said.