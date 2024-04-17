Gautam Gambhir Advocates Changing Ball Manufacturer Following Crushing Defeat Against RR

In the wake of a thrilling encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens on April 16, 2024, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir has proposed a unique solution to counter the trend of high-scoring matches in the ongoing IPL season.

The clash witnessed one of the most exhilarating contests in IPL history, with Rajasthan Royals successfully chasing down a mammoth target of 224 runs, courtesy of Jos Buttler’s sensational century. The trend of teams achieving 200+ totals in the second innings has become a common occurrence in IPL 2024, prompting Gambhir to offer an unconventional suggestion.

During a conversation on the Cricket180 Podcast, Gautam Gambhir suggested changing the current ball manufacturer used in the IPL. Expressing dissatisfaction with the durability of the Kookaburra balls, Gambhir asserted that if a manufacturer cannot produce a ball that lasts for 50 overs, it might be prudent to explore alternatives.

“If a manufacturer cannot produce a ball which can last for 50 overs, might as well change the manufacturer. There’s nothing wrong with changing the manufacturer. What is this compulsion with only using the Kookaburra?” Gambhir stated.

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle echoed Gambhir’s sentiments, advocating for a greater balance between bat and ball in the game. Bhogle proposed the use of Duke balls, which feature a more pronounced seam, thereby allowing for greater lateral movement. This adjustment, according to Bhogle, would prevent batters from dominating the game excessively.

“We need greater balance between bat and ball, and in a situation where the pitches aren’t helping, the ball must do more in the air. How about a Duke ball, a ball with a more pronounced seam, that allows more lateral movement and ensures batters can’t just hit through the line at will,” Bhogle tweeted.

The thrilling encounter between KKR and RR saw Kolkata posting a formidable total of 223/4, propelled by Sunil Narine’s remarkable century. However, RR staged a remarkable comeback in the second innings, with Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 106 guiding them to a sensational victory by 2 wickets.

