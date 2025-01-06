German Diplomat Found Dead in Islamabad Apartment – Investigation Underway

Islamabad: A senior German diplomat, Thomas Fielder, serving as the Second Secretary at Germany’s embassy in Pakistan, was found dead in his Islamabad apartment, police confirmed on Monday.

Fielder was residing in Karakoram Heights, located in the high-security Diplomatic Enclave of the capital. His absence from work for two days raised concerns among embassy staff, who eventually broke into his apartment and found him unresponsive, according to Express News.

Authorities were immediately notified, and the Islamabad Police confirmed that Fielder’s body was shifted to a hospital for further examination.

Cause of Death Yet to Be Determined

While the exact cause of death remains unknown, police sources revealed that Fielder had a history of heart issues and had previously received treatment at Kulsoom Hospital in Islamabad.

The Secretariat Police Station has taken charge of the case, and further investigations are underway.

Diplomatic Community on Alert

The sudden death of a foreign diplomat has raised concerns within the diplomatic community in Islamabad. Security officials are closely monitoring the situation as investigations proceed.