Sheikh Hasina on the Run? Bangladesh Tribunal Orders Her Arrest

Dhaka: A special tribunal in Dhaka has issued an arrest warrant against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 11 others in connection with cases of enforced disappearances. The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh (ICT-BD), led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the order on Monday, January 8, 2025.

Sheikh Hasina Faces Legal Charges Under Her Own Tribunal

Ironically, the tribunal was originally established under Sheikh Hasina’s government through the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act to prosecute individuals involved in genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Who Else is Named in the Arrest Warrant?

Among the 11 others named in the warrant are:

Tarique Ahmed Siddique – Former Defense Advisor to Sheikh Hasina

– Former to Sheikh Hasina Benazir Ahmed – Former Inspector General of Bangladesh Police

– Former Dismissed Major General Ziaul Ahsan – Ordered to be produced in court

According to Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam, the prosecution had applied for arrest warrants against 12 individuals involved in enforced disappearances. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for February 12, 2025.

Sheikh Hasina’s Exile & Bangladesh’s Political Turmoil

Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League (AL) and daughter of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, fled to India on August 5, 2024, following political unrest and a power shift in Bangladesh. The country is currently governed by an interim government under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

In December 2024, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally requested India to extradite Hasina. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed receiving the request but has not yet responded with a decision.

Escalating Violence & Minority Persecution in Bangladesh

Since the formation of the interim government, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in extremist activities, targeting minority communities. Sheikh Hasina has strongly condemned the ongoing violence, especially against the Hindu community.

Key incidents include:

Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari , a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote and ISKCON Bangladesh .

, a . Burning of a Hindu temple in Chittagong .

. Attacks on mosques, churches, and Ahmadiyya properties.

Sheikh Hasina criticized the ruling government, stating:

“Religious freedom and the security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured.”

She also condemned the killings of Awami League leaders, students, and law enforcement officers, calling the situation anarchic and unjust.

What’s Next for Sheikh Hasina?

With her arrest warrant issued, the future of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh politics remains uncertain. The political landscape in Bangladesh 2025 is becoming increasingly volatile, with growing international attention on human rights violations and minority persecution.

For the latest updates on Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, Bangladesh’s political crisis, and ongoing minority attacks, stay tuned to our website.