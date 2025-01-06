Pakistan Threatens Afghanistan with More Cross-Border Airstrikes Amid Rising Tensions

Islamabad: Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated after Pakistan’s recent airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, with the Pakistan government warning that it may conduct further attacks on Afghan soil if necessary. On Monday, Pakistan’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, justified the airstrikes, stating that Pakistan retains the legal right to continue such operations targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan.

The December 24 airstrikes resulted in the deaths of 46 people, including several women and children, prompting international criticism and a stern response from Afghanistan’s Taliban regime. This marked the second such attack in 2024, with another similar strike in March killing eight people, including three children.

Pakistan’s Continued Operations Against TTP and Other Militants

Pakistan’s government has intensified its “counter-terrorism operations” against TTP and other militant groups it claims are operating from Afghanistan. Islamabad accuses the Afghan Taliban of harboring insurgents and providing them with support for attacks within Pakistan. This recent statement from Rana Sanaullah comes in the wake of multiple warnings from Taliban leaders, with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi condemning the airstrikes as a violation of Afghan sovereignty. He also cautioned that such actions could lead to significant conflict between the two nations.

Afghanistan Issues Stern Warnings to Pakistan

Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, issued a bold warning on Saturday, asserting that Afghanistan has fighters capable of inflicting immense damage to Pakistan. “We have fighters with a capacity equivalent to an atomic bomb,” Stanikzai said. His comments reflect the mounting tensions and frustrations felt by Afghanistan in response to Pakistan’s military actions on Afghan soil.

TTP’s Growing Threat to Pakistan’s Security

The TTP continues to target Pakistan’s military and security installations, expanding its focus to military-owned businesses across the country. In a statement released on Sunday, the TTP announced it would now target military-controlled businesses, including banks, cement companies, and other major industries linked to the Pakistan Army. The group has given a three-month ultimatum for companies associated with the military establishment to sever ties or face violent consequences.

The TTP’s statement named numerous military-led companies such as Fauji Cement, Askari Bank, Fauji Fertilizer Company, and Pakistan Ordinance Factory, warning of attacks if their products are not removed from shops and if employees fail to leave military-linked jobs.

Pakistan’s Strained Relationship with Afghanistan Over Cross-Border Violence

Pakistan’s airstrikes and the ongoing accusations against Afghanistan for supporting the TTP have placed significant strain on the bilateral relationship. The TTP’s increasing boldness and threats to both military infrastructure and political parties have further complicated the situation. Pakistan’s efforts to counter insurgency have led to mounting tensions, while Afghanistan’s defense posture continues to resist external intervention.

As both nations stand at a critical juncture, the ongoing conflict and volatile relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan show no signs of de-escalating in the near future.

