Iran and Saudi Arabia Commit to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Tehran: Iranian Justice Minister Amin-Hossein Rahimi met with Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, where both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations, with a particular focus on judicial and legal cooperation.

Resumption of Friendly Ties

Rahimi expressed satisfaction with the restoration of friendly relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia since 2023. He described the ties between Tehran and Riyadh as “effective, strong, and strategic,” emphasizing that their cooperation is highly influential in the region. According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, Rahimi reiterated Iran’s policy of fostering positive relations with all countries, especially its neighbors, and stressed the importance of strengthening cultural, economic, and political ties between the two nations.

Saudi Ambassador’s Optimism

Ambassador al-Anzi also praised the meeting, calling it “effective.” He expressed hope that expanding cooperation across all sectors, especially in judicial and legal fields, would lead to a “unique leap” in relations between the two “brotherly and friendly” countries.

Diplomatic Tensions Over Executions

Despite the positive discussions, recent tensions have arisen. On Wednesday, Iran summoned Ambassador al-Anzi to protest the execution of six Iranian nationals in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. The executions, related to drug smuggling charges, were seen by Iran as contradicting the spirit of judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Resumption of Diplomatic Relations

The diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were formally resumed in April 2023, ending a rupture that had lasted since early 2016. The diplomatic break occurred after attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran, which followed the execution of a prominent Shiite cleric by Saudi Arabia.

Strengthening Defense Cooperation

In a significant development, Saudi General Fayyad al-Ruwaili, Chief of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, visited Tehran in November 2024. During his visit, he held talks with Mohammad Baqeri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, marking an important step in strengthening defense cooperation between the two regional powers.

As Iran and Saudi Arabia continue to rebuild their diplomatic and defense ties, both countries are looking to create a stable framework for long-term cooperation in the Middle East.