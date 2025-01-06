HMPV in India: Are Bengaluru’s Cases Linked to China’s Respiratory Surge? Health Ministry Responds

New Delhi: Amid reports of a surge in respiratory infections in China caused by Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), at least two cases of the virus have been detected in India. The infections were identified during routine surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network of laboratories. The affected individuals, a three-month-old girl and an eight-month-old boy, were treated at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru after presenting with pneumonia symptoms. The girl has since been discharged, and the boy is on the road to recovery.

The Union Health Ministry has issued a statement reassuring the public that HMPV is already circulating globally, including in India, and that cases of respiratory illnesses associated with the virus have been reported in various countries. Importantly, the two detected cases in India had no history of international travel, indicating no connection to the recent surge in respiratory infections in China.

Why the Increased Vigilance?

In light of rising concerns about respiratory infections, the Union Health Ministry has heightened its surveillance efforts. A Joint Monitoring Group has been convened to closely monitor developments in China, and the group has been receiving timely updates from the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the situation.

Health experts emphasize that the winter months typically see an uptick in respiratory infections worldwide, with the current concern largely stemming from a combination of seasonal illnesses. While Chinese authorities have not made a formal statement on the situation, the Indian government is closely tracking updates and trends, given the global nature of respiratory infections during this time of year.

Understanding HMPV and Its Symptoms

HMPV, unlike the novel virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, is already a well-known respiratory pathogen. First isolated in 2001, HMPV is known to cause an estimated 12 percent of all respiratory infections in children. The virus shares similarities with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), another common viral infection leading to respiratory issues, particularly in young children and the elderly.

Symptoms of HMPV infection include fever, cough, sore throat, and runny nose, much like the flu. In more severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, a lung infection where the air sacs become filled with fluid, making breathing difficult. Children under five years old, as well as elderly individuals and those with weakened immune systems, are at higher risk for more severe forms of the disease.

Mycoplasma Pneumoniae: Another Concern

In addition to HMPV, another respiratory concern has emerged: Mycoplasma pneumoniae. This bacterium is a common cause of “walking pneumonia,” a mild form of the disease that typically does not require hospitalization. A surge in Mycoplasma pneumonia cases was reported in China towards the end of 2023, especially as the country emerged from its strict COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The pandemic-related hygiene protocols of mask-wearing, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing had previously reduced the incidence of such infections. However, as the country transitioned back to normalcy, cases began to rise again.

Potential Spread of Infections to India

Experts suggest that both HMPV and Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections could potentially spread to India, as these viruses are part of the regular respiratory infection landscape. The ICMR continues to monitor these and other viral infections through its surveillance network, which tracks the circulation of various respiratory pathogens such as influenza and RSV.

No Need to panic : Ministry of Health



HMPV already existed earlier but it is important to know if it is the same variant mutation as spread in China or not for better preventive measures across the country .@MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/0gsJ55BDD2 pic.twitter.com/d3awHpCJzP — Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) January 6, 2025

According to ICMR data, the most common respiratory infections in India during the past month have been caused by the Influenza B Victoria lineage and RSV. While the HMPV cases in India remain limited, public health authorities continue to emphasize the importance of vigilance and monitoring.

While there is no immediate cause for alarm, the detection of HMPV infections in India has led to heightened vigilance. The Indian government, through the ICMR and Joint Monitoring Group, is closely monitoring global trends in respiratory illnesses. The ongoing surveillance aims to ensure timely detection and management of such infections, ensuring the safety and health of the population during the winter months.

Health experts continue to urge people to follow basic hygiene practices, including regular hand washing and wearing masks, when necessary, as these measures help reduce the spread of respiratory infections.