South India

Watch: Giant Oceanic Manta Ray Weighing 1,080 Kg Caught by Fishermen

Mohammed Yousuf22 January 2025 - 17:24
Watch: Giant Oceanic Manta Ray Weighing 1,080 Kg Caught by Fishermen
Watch: Giant Oceanic Manta Ray Weighing 1,080 Kg Caught by Fishermen

Thoothukudi: In a remarkable and rare catch, a country boat fisherman from Periyathalai, Thoothukudi, caught an oceanic manta ray weighing a staggering 1,080 kg. The giant ray, commonly known as ‘Yanai Thirukkai,’ was ensnared in a fishing net on Monday, creating an unforgettable moment for the fishermen involved.

Joseph, the fisherman who made the discovery, shared that the manta ray was caught around 10 nautical miles off the coast. Due to the massive size of the fish, it was impossible to pull it onto their boat. The fishermen were left with no option but to drag the enormous creature to the shore. Joseph likened the challenging process to a scene from Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea, where the protagonist struggles with a giant fish.

Also Read: Watch How Public Harassed Teen Viral Star Monalisa Bhonsle for Selfies – The Dark Side of Unwanted Fame?

The catch caused immense excitement among the fishermen, who had never encountered a creature of such size before. Once the manta ray reached the shore, a crane was employed to lift it for weighing. Local fisherman Sesu, from Periyathalai, expressed his astonishment, stating that they had never witnessed such a massive catch in their fishing community.

The manta ray was later auctioned for Rs 56,000, a significant sum for the local fishermen. The unusual catch highlights the richness of marine life in the region and the surprises that come with fishing in the waters off the Tamil Nadu coast.

This rare occurrence has since become a point of fascination for both locals and visitors, reminding everyone of the awe-inspiring creatures that inhabit the deep sea.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf22 January 2025 - 17:24

Related Articles

DMK MP Kathir Anand Appears Before ED Following Raids at Kingston Engineering College

DMK MP Kathir Anand Appears Before ED Following Raids at Kingston Engineering College

22 January 2025 - 14:23
Sabarimala Temple Earnings Reach Rs 440 Crore During Festival Season

Sabarimala Temple Earnings Reach Rs 440 Crore During Festival Season

21 January 2025 - 17:49
Kerala Assembly in Turmoil as LoP V.D. Satheesan Loses Temper Amid Heated Debate

Kerala Assembly in Turmoil as LoP V.D. Satheesan Loses Temper Amid Heated Debate

21 January 2025 - 14:01
Tamil Nadu Extends Pongal Gift Hamper Distribution Deadline to January 25

Tamil Nadu Extends Pongal Gift Hamper Distribution Deadline to January 25

21 January 2025 - 11:32
Back to top button