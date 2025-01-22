Watch: Giant Oceanic Manta Ray Weighing 1,080 Kg Caught by Fishermen

Thoothukudi: In a remarkable and rare catch, a country boat fisherman from Periyathalai, Thoothukudi, caught an oceanic manta ray weighing a staggering 1,080 kg. The giant ray, commonly known as ‘Yanai Thirukkai,’ was ensnared in a fishing net on Monday, creating an unforgettable moment for the fishermen involved.

Joseph, the fisherman who made the discovery, shared that the manta ray was caught around 10 nautical miles off the coast. Due to the massive size of the fish, it was impossible to pull it onto their boat. The fishermen were left with no option but to drag the enormous creature to the shore. Joseph likened the challenging process to a scene from Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea, where the protagonist struggles with a giant fish.

The catch caused immense excitement among the fishermen, who had never encountered a creature of such size before. Once the manta ray reached the shore, a crane was employed to lift it for weighing. Local fisherman Sesu, from Periyathalai, expressed his astonishment, stating that they had never witnessed such a massive catch in their fishing community.

The manta ray was later auctioned for Rs 56,000, a significant sum for the local fishermen. The unusual catch highlights the richness of marine life in the region and the surprises that come with fishing in the waters off the Tamil Nadu coast.

This rare occurrence has since become a point of fascination for both locals and visitors, reminding everyone of the awe-inspiring creatures that inhabit the deep sea.