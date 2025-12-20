Gill’s omission surprising, maybe lack of form and touch went against him, says Gavaskar

New Delhi: Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar described Shubman Gill’s omission from the T20 World Cup squad as surprising, suggesting that a lack of form and touch may have gone against the right-handed opener.

At the press conference held in BCCI HQ on Saturday, Gill’s omission from the squad for the T20 World Cup and series against New Zealand emerged as a huge talking point. Since returning from the Asia Cup, Gill struggled to get going, with his highest score being 47 across 15 innings.

“It is a surprise. He is a classic, quality batter who had a fabulous season post the 2024 T20 World Cup. Yes, he struggled in a few matches against South Africa. But class is permanent, and form is temporary. He was also coming back after a long break and was out of rhythm.

“When you are not in rhythm in T20 cricket, where you have to attack from the start, it is hard. His natural game is more for Test cricket, playing along the ground. The shots needed in T20 do not come as easily to him. But he is a very good player. We have seen that in the IPL, so T20 is not new to him. Maybe just that lack of form and touch went against him,” said Gavaskar on JioStar.

In Gill’s absence, Axar Patel was named as India’s vice-captain. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar later attributed Gill’s exclusion as the team management’s preference for a wicketkeeper to open the innings. It also meant Ishan Kishan came back into the India T20I team for the first time after November 2023.

Kishan scored 517 runs in 10 innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he captained Jharkhand to the title. “When you see someone performing, you pick him. Ishan Kishan has already been in the side and shown he can do it. That is a big plus.

“His current form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy proves that domestic cricket performance must be the selection criteria, not just the IPL. I am very happy for him. He was out of the team for a couple of years but made a fantastic comeback by leading his state team Jharkhand to a title winning season,” added Gavaskar.

With India’s plans being reshaped, Jitesh Sharma also emerged as a notable omission, with left-handed batter Rinku Singh included to bolster the middle order firepower. “I feel for Jitesh Sharma though. He did nothing wrong. He was a very good wicketkeeper in his chances, and after MS Dhoni, he was perhaps the best at helping the captain with DRS calls from behind the stumps. It is tough on him, but he is young. He just needs to go back to domestic cricket and keep performing,” concluded Gavaskar.