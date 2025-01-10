Global HIV Prevalence Diagnosed Cases to Reach 2.2 million by 2033, Report Reveals

New Delhi: The number of diagnosed human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases globally is projected to increase significantly, reaching over 2.2 million by 2033, according to a new report released by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics firm. The global prevalence of diagnosed HIV cases is expected to grow at an annual rate of 0.90%, rising from 2 million in 2023 to 2.18 million in 2033.

Rising HIV Cases in Key Countries

The report highlights that the increase in diagnosed HIV cases will be most prominent in countries like the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Of these, the United States is projected to have the highest number of diagnosed HIV cases by 2033, with approximately 1.46 million cases. In contrast, Japan will have the lowest diagnosed HIV prevalence among these countries, with an estimated 34,400 cases.

Factors Contributing to the Increase in HIV Diagnoses

The increase in diagnosed HIV cases can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the higher diagnosis rate of HIV, extended life expectancy for HIV-positive individuals due to advancements in antiretroviral therapy (ART), and the changing demographics and population dynamics in these countries. According to Casey Freimuth, Senior Epidemiologist at GlobalData, these factors will contribute to the growth of diagnosed HIV cases globally.

Also Read: India retains title of world’s fastest-growing large economy with growth projected at 6.6 pc: UN

Several preventive and treatment options are available to reduce the future burden of HIV. Among these are viral suppression through ART, as well as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

PrEP, which has recently been approved in the U.S. and several European nations such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, is not yet available in Japan. Freimuth suggests that increasing efforts to reduce HIV transmission through PrEP, ART, and widespread education and testing will be crucial in managing the global HIV burden.

Breakthrough Treatment for HIV

In another key development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved lenacapavir, a breakthrough medication developed by Gilead Sciences, to treat individuals with multidrug-resistant HIV. The new treatment involves twice-yearly injections and offers new hope for people struggling with HIV resistance to existing drugs.

The report concludes that addressing HIV prevalence in the coming years will require continued advancements in treatment, prevention, and education to mitigate the growing impact of the virus.