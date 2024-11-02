Goli Srinivas Reddy Leads Key Meetings on Food Security and Grievance Redressal in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Food Commission, led by Chairman Goli Srinivas Reddy, convened a crucial meeting the meeting was Attended by District Grievance Redressal Officers (DGROs) from 33 districts, along with officials from multiple departments, the gathering aimed to reinforce the implementation of the National Food Security Act, 2013, and address related grievances.

The meeting focused on various issues, including the need for monitoring and improving services at Anganwadi centres, as well as enhancing transparency in fair price shops.

Chairman Srinivas Reddy highlighted the importance of visiting Anganwadi centres, constituting food committees, and ensuring the display of contact information for easy grievance redressal. He also emphasised placing complaint boxes and conducting hemoglobin (HB) level monitoring at these centres. Member V Anand underscored the need for forming Vigilance Committees and collaborating with Food Safety Officers.

He pointed out the lack of essential facilities at Anganwadi centres, such as designated spaces for dining and learning, which forces pregnant and lactating women to consume food at home, deviating from the scheme’s objectives.

Member K Goverdhan Reddy explained the significance of the National Food Security Act, 2013, stressing its role in providing food security to vulnerable sections.

Meanwhile, Member R. Sharadha advocated for regular reporting to state authorities and displaying contact details of relevant officers in Anganwadi centres, schools, residential hostels, and fair price shops.

The DGROs reassured the Commission of their commitment to the National Food Security Act, pledging to implement its provisions with full compliance. Discussions also covered challenges faced by beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS), issues related to mid-day meals for school children, and health status monitoring at social and tribal welfare hostels.

The meeting concluded with Member Secretary M. Narender Rao expressing gratitude to all participants, acknowledging their efforts in working towards effective grievance redressal and strengthening food security across Telangana.