Government Launches ‘Telangana Rising Vision 2047’ to Shape State’s Future, Citizens Invited to Share Ideas

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has launched “Telangana Rising Vision 2047” – a transformative initiative to chart the State’s roadmap towards a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future by 2047, as India celebrates 100 years of independence.

This visionary roadmap aims to define Telangana’s long-term development goals across critical sectors, including economic growth, skilling and employment, women empowerment, farmer prosperity, innovation, sustainability, and improved quality of life for all citizens.

Placing citizens at the heart of this mission, the Government has announced the “Telangana Rising Vision 2047 Citizen Survey”, open from October 10 to 25, inviting people from all walks of life to share their ideas and aspirations for the Telangana of 2047. This participatory exercise seeks to ensure that every voice – from villages to cities – contributes to shaping the State’s future.

Speaking about the initiative, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana, said, “Telangana Rising Vision 2047 is not just a policy document – it is a collective dream of our people. The citizens of Telangana are the true architects of the State’s future. We urge everyone to take a few minutes to share their ideas through the Citizen Survey and become part of this historic visioning exercise.”

Citizens – including youth, farmers, women, entrepreneurs, students, professionals, and senior citizens – are encouraged to participate and help define the priorities that will shape Telangana’s journey towards “Viksit Bharat”. Share your voice and help shape the Telangana of tomorrow. Participate in the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 Citizen Survey at: https://www.telangana.gov.in/telanganarising