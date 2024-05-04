Govt schoolteacher booked for ‘forcibly showing pornography’ to student

Shimla: A case has been lodged against a teacher of a government school in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly forcibly showing a pornographic video to a Class-9 girl and indulging in shameful acts with her, police said on Saturday.

The girl’s mother got a complaint lodged against the drawing teacher of the Government High School in Junga, located about 20 km from state capital Shimla, at the Dhalli police station on Friday.

The accused had allegedly asked the student to stay back for extra classes on May 2 and forcibly showed her a video of a naked girl on his phone, besides inappropriately touching her, the complaint said.

A case for attempt to outrage modesty, sexual harassment and assault under sections 354 and 354A of the Indian Penal Code and sections 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused teacher, police said.

The accused would be placed under arrest after the victim’s statement is recorded in the presence of a magistrate, they added.