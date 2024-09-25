Govt to establish Sports University, Academy next year: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has informed that the State government will establish Sports University and Sports Academy next year, promoting Telangana as a role model for the country.

Addressing the meeting after launching BFSI Skill Training programme at Masab Tank here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the State government’s mission was to provide skilled youth to the world.

He alleged that Telangana had witnessed the abnormal increase of unemployment during the last ten years and the unemployed youth were deprived of jobs and employment opportunities.

The People’s government took serious note of the growing unemployment problem in Telangana. It is the reason; the State government gave appointment orders to 30,000 recruited persons within 3 months of coming to power. Already issued notification to fill 35,000 vacancies in various government departments. The government has decided to fill another 35,000 vacancies in the next two or three months, Revanth Reddy said.

Stating that the unemployment problem will remain exist even after the government filled 2 lakhs jobs in Telangana and the talented youth will not get job opportunities without skills, the Chief Minister said the State government, identifying the root cause of the problem, took initiative to offer skill development programmes for job aspirants.

“Three lakh students are completing graduation in Telangana every year, but they are not getting job opportunities due to lack of skills to meet the industrial requirements. In a bid to address the problem, the State government held talks with BFSI to provide required skilled workforce to the industries and prepared an action plan based on the proposals submitted by the BFSI. It has launched this skill development programme aimed at getting jobs soon after completing the training,” he disclosed.

Expressing concern over some youth addicted to Ganja and narcotic drugs due to lack of jobs for the last 10 years in Telangana, the Chief Minister said the creation of employment opportunities is the need of the hour to rescue youth from drug abuse.

He further stated that the Young India Skill University will also provide skill development training to the youth.

“Hyderabad will not only be transformed into an education hub, but also a destination for skill development training centre.Our vision is to promote the city of Hyderabad as a destination for technical skills and cosmopolitan city on the world stage. For this, the State government is seeking cooperation from all,” Revanth Reddy said.