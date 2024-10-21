Group-I mains exams set to begin Monday amid SC review

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has finalized all arrangements for the Group-I Mains examinations, which are scheduled to begin on Monday.

The exams will be held daily from 1400 hours to 1700 hours, starting October 21 and concluding on October 27. A total of 31,383 candidates are competing for 563 posts.

To accommodate the candidates, 46 examination centres have been set up across the districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Specifically, there are 8 centers in Hyderabad district, 11 in Rangareddy, and 27 in Medchal-Malkajgiri. Local authorities, including the District Collectors, will oversee the conduct of the examinations, while the police department has put in place strict security measures to prevent any irregularities or incidents.

This is the first time the Group-I Mains exams are being conducted since the formation of Telangana state, with the previous exams held in 2011. Although a notification for the exams was issued earlier , the process was delayed due to unavoidable circumstances.

TSPSC has since made every effort to ensure smooth execution, including installing CCTV cameras in each examination hall, the Chief Superintendent’s room, and surrounding areas. These will be monitored from a central control room at the TSPSC office to guarantee strict adherence to regulations. A dedicated team has been appointed to manage biometric attendance for the candidates.

However, uncertainty remains as a group of candidates has approached the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the exams, citing concerns over Government Order (GO) 29. A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, is expected to hear the case soon.

The outcome of the case has generated significant anticipation, with candidates both preparing to appear for the exams and those advocating for postponement eagerly awaiting the court’s decision.

While some candidates argue that reserved category aspirants may be disadvantaged by GO 29, the government maintains that the policy is equitable. The Supreme Court’s ruling is expected to be crucial in determining whether the exams proceed as scheduled or if TGPSC will need to follow any special orders. Clarity on the situation is expected within the next few hours.