Haj 2025 Draw to be Conducted on October 7

New Delhi: The selection process for prospective Haj pilgrims for 2025 will take place on October 7, under the leadership of Dr. Liaqat Ali Afaaqi, IRS, Director of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and CEO of the Haj Committee of India. The computerized draw (DRS) will be held at the Haj Committee’s branch office located in R.K. Puram, Sector-1.

According to a press release issued by the Haj Committee of India, officials from both central and state Haj committees, along with representatives from government and non-government organizations associated with Haj, will be able to watch the draw live through the link: https://hajcommittee.gov.in. The selected pilgrims will also be notified via SMS.

The list of selected pilgrims will be available on the Haj Committee of India’s website and the Haj Seva App. Senior officials from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Haj Committee of India, and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be present during the draw, including Nazim Ahmed, IFS, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, and Deputy CEO of the Haj Committee of India.