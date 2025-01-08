Sports

Haneesh Amara, 10-Year-Old Table Tennis Sensation, Wins State Championship

Syed Mubashir8 January 2025 - 16:45
Master Haneesh Amara, a 10-year-old student of St. Paul’s High School, has emerged as a rising star in table tennis. Inspired by his elder brother, Anoop Amara, Haneesh began his journey in table tennis at the age of 7, and through his remarkable talent and relentless dedication, he has achieved several significant milestones:

  • Winner at the Little Flower High School TT Tournament (June 8-9, 2024)
  • Winner at the Mahaveer Institute TT Tournament (July 27-29, 2024)
  • Runner-up at the Gujrati Seva Mandal TT Tournament (August 9-11, 2024)
  • Winner at the State Ranking TT Tournament held at L.B. Stadium (August 30 – September 1, 2024)
  • Runner-up at the SPHS TT Tournament (November 3-6, 2024)
  • Winner at the State Championship held at Firefox, Moinabad (December 28-30, 2024)

Through these impressive performances, Haneesh Amara has not only secured the title of State No.1 but has also emerged as the State Champion for the year 2024. His rapid progress in table tennis has firmly established him as one of the brightest young talents in the state, with a promising future ahead.

This young athlete continues to inspire many with his dedication, skill, and sportsmanship, making his mark in the world of table tennis at such a young age.

