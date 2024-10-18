Haramain Sharifain Administration Announces New Locker Program for Pilgrims

Riyadh: The administration of the Haramain Sharifain has announced a new locker program aimed at facilitating pilgrims, allowing them to securely store their belongings. This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 efforts to provide the best possible services to visitors.

The Haramain Authority has informed pilgrims that they can submit their applications for the locker program from October 17 to November 15. The final list of approved applicants will be announced after this period, enabling visitors to safely store their items and attend prayers at the Grand Mosque or the Prophet’s Mosque with ease.

In addition, the Haramain Sharifain administration has received royal approval for the appointment of new imams for the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, confirmed that two new imams, Sheikh Badr Al-Turki and Sheikh Dr. Al-Walid Al-Shamsan, have been appointed to the Grand Mosque. Similarly, two new imams, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Barhaji and Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Qarafi, have been approved for the Prophet’s Mosque.

These initiatives represent a positive development for pilgrims, enhancing their worship experience and convenience.