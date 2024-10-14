Harish Rao alleges TGSRTC hiking ticket prices, Sajjanar denies allegations

Hyderabad: Former minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao have come down heavily on the hike in ticket prices of State-owned TGSRTC.

He alleged that tickets were emptying the pockets of the common man “It is a misadventure to increase the RTC ticket prices and collect huge fares from the passengers who went to their native places during Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals”.

ఆర్టీసి టికెట్ ధరలు విపరీతంగా పెంచి బతుకమ్మ, దసరా పండుగ సమయంలో సొంతూళ్ళకు వెళ్లిన ప్రయాణికుల నుండి ముక్కు పిండి ఛార్జీలు వసూలు చేయడం దుర్మార్గం.



టికెట్ ధర రూ. 140తో జేబీఎస్ నుండి సిద్దిపేటకు వెళ్లిన ప్రయాణికుడు తిరుగు ప్రయాణంలో టికెట్ ధర రూ. 200 చెల్లించాల్సిన పరిస్థితి.… pic.twitter.com/C8NX3EvWXV — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) October 14, 2024

He said a passenger, who had travelled from JBS to Siddipet by paying a fare of Rs 140, had to pay Rs 200 on his return trip to Hyderabad. “The fare for journey from Hanumakonda to Hyderabad in super luxury bus is Rs 300.

However, it has now been increased to Rs 420 during the festival season. Instead of increasing the number of buses, increasing the ticket fares and depriving the people of Telangana of festive happiness is not good, is it Praja Palana of Chief Minister,” Harish Rao asked.

Meanwhile, TGSRTC VC Sajjanar reacted on the issue. He made it clear that there was no truth in the propaganda that TGSRTC had increased the ticket prices in the wake of Batukamma and Dussehra festivals. “As per the GO, the company has revised the fares only in special buses. There is no change in the ticket charges for regular services,” he added.