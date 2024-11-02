Harish Rao Criticizes Revanth Reddy for Deceiving Telangana Public Over Unfulfilled Promises

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao has vehemently condemned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly misleading the people of Telangana regarding the execution of key promises. Rao accused the Chief Minister of engaging in political vendetta and targeting families for opposing the demolition of residences belonging to economically disadvantaged individuals.

During his address, Harish Rao asserted that the BRS government had successfully filled 161,000 positions over the last nine years. He lamented the spread of false narratives regarding these appointments, pointing out that the Congress party was taking credit for providing 50,000 jobs that were actually announced during the previous administration. He criticized Congress for claiming they issued appointment letters that had been delayed due to the election code.

Rao noted that the Congress party had pledged to fill 200,000 positions within its first year but had managed to complete less than 10% of that commitment thus far. He highlighted that despite the promise to finish the loan waiver process by December 9, 2023, over half of the eligible farmers are still awaiting relief. Additionally, he stated that the commitment to implement Rs 4,000 monthly pensions has yet to be realized, even after 11 months, and the promise of Rs 2,500 monthly allowances for women aged 18 and older remains unfulfilled.

He further criticized the lack of progress on the promise of Rs 5 lakh education assurance cards for every student and noted that bonuses for crops have been restricted to select varieties only. Promises regarding one tola of gold for Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries and electric vehicles for female students have also not seen any action.

Harish Rao underscored that the Congress government has failed to deliver on its promises even after 300 days in office, despite their assertions that these would be fulfilled within 100 days. He accused the current administration of abandoning initiatives launched by the BRS government, such as Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, KCR Kit, the Nutrition Kit, the Breakfast Scheme in government schools, and Bathukamma sarees.

He also criticized Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the Telangana Congress for trying to spin their failures into successes while misleading the public. Rao described this behavior as shameful and urged the Congress government to reflect on its actions and strive to fulfill its promises.