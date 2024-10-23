Harish Rao Slams Government After Gurukul School Students Suffer Electric Shocks in Medak

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao has expressed his anger and frustration following an incident in which four students from a Gurukul school in Haveli Ghanpur, Medak district, were injured after suffering electric shocks.

He strongly criticised the negligence of staff, stating that such carelessness is becoming a curse for Gurukul students. Rao lamented the government’s indifference, stating, “The government’s lack of concern is now endangering the lives of children.

” He called the incident ‘unfortunate’ and urged the government to immediately provide the best medical care to the injured students while also ensuring that precautions are taken to prevent such accidents in the future.

Harish Rao also criticised the Congress government, noting that incidents like snake bites, dog bites, rat bites and food poisoning in Gurukul schools had become common, and now electric shocks are being added to the list.

He demanded that the government wake up and take urgent steps to reform the dysfunctional Gurukul institutions to safeguard the lives of students.