Haryana CM Saini Demands Apology from Kejriwal Over Toxic Yamuna Water Allegations

Chandigarh: The war of words between Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has intensified over allegations concerning the contamination of the Yamuna River.

This confrontation follows Kejriwal’s accusations that the BJP-led Haryana government is poisoning the water in the Yamuna, which supplies drinking water to Delhi.

Kejriwal’s Alarming Claims

In a series of statements during his campaigning in poll-bound Delhi, Kejriwal accused the Haryana government of deliberately contaminating the Yamuna River, causing a potential health crisis in the capital.

The AAP Chief claimed that the high levels of ammonia in the water, which flows from Haryana into Delhi, could have led to a “mass genocide” had it not been for the vigilance of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Kejriwal stressed that the water supplied by Haryana posed a serious threat to public health, alleging that the BJP-led state government’s actions were unprecedented in history.

Kejriwal also criticized the handling of Delhi’s water supply, linking the contamination of the Yamuna to the inefficiencies of the Haryana administration. He further accused Haryana of creating a water crisis in Delhi by mismanaging the distribution system.

Haryana CM Saini’s Strong Response

In a sharp counterattack, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini demanded an apology from Arvind Kejriwal for making what he called baseless and defamatory allegations.

Saini threatened legal action in the form of a defamation suit if Kejriwal failed to apologize to the people of Delhi and Haryana for his claims. Saini, speaking on the matter, suggested that Kejriwal’s accusations were part of his ongoing strategy to shift blame for his own administration’s failings.

“Instead of addressing his government’s inability to provide clean water to Delhi residents, Kejriwal is once again making false accusations,” said Saini. He further blamed Kejriwal for the poor water distribution system in Delhi, which he argued had led to the contamination of water in the capital.

The Election Commission’s Involvement

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate the matter. The two leaders have raised concerns over the high ammonia levels in the water supplied from Haryana to Delhi.

The Election Commission has directed the Haryana government to submit a factual report by Tuesday noon, intensifying the scrutiny of the situation.

Haryana CM’s Defence: Water Quality and Distribution System

In response to Kejriwal’s accusations, Saini pointed to the distribution system as the core issue. He suggested that the problem lay not in the water quality itself but in the mismanagement of water supply within Delhi.

Saini criticized Kejriwal for the decision to divert 28 drains into the Yamuna River, which he argued contributed to the contamination issues in the first place.

Saini also invited Kejriwal to send his Chief Secretary to verify the quality of water at Sonipat, where the Yamuna enters Delhi, highlighting the transparency of Haryana’s efforts to maintain clean water supplies. The Haryana CM emphasized that there was no water scarcity, and the real issue lay in Delhi’s system for managing and distributing the water.

Political Implications

The row has significant political implications, especially with the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. Saini warned Kejriwal that the people of Delhi would hold him accountable for his mismanagement, and suggested that the AAP leader’s claims were nothing more than an attempt to distract from his own inefficiencies.

As the battle over water quality and distribution continues to unfold, both sides are doubling down on their positions. The outcome of the Election Commission’s inquiry into the water contamination allegations could have far-reaching consequences for the political landscape in both Delhi and Haryana.