Haryana Governor’s Daughter Invites Telangana CM to Alai Balai Event on October 13

Hyderabad: In a cordial meeting, the daughter of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, extended a formal invitation to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to attend the Alai Balai event scheduled for October 13 at Exhibition Grounds, Hyderabad.

Bandaru Vijayalakshmi personally handed over the invitation to the Chief Minister at his residence in Jubilee Hills. The Alai Balai event is an annual cultural and social gathering, celebrating the spirit of unity and diversity. It has been traditionally organized as part of the post-Dussehra celebrations, bringing together prominent political leaders, artists, and people from various communities.

The event is known for its inclusivity, showcasing traditional arts, music, and cuisine, while promoting camaraderie across political and social spectrums. With dignitaries like the Chief Minister expected to attend, the event is poised to draw significant attention this year.