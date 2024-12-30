Haryana Steelers Clinch Maiden PKL Title with Dominant 32-23 Win Over Patna Pirates

India: The Haryana Steelers made history on Sunday by winning their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title, defeating the Patna Pirates 32-23 in a thrilling Season 11 final at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The win marked the culmination of a remarkable journey, with standout performances from Shivam Patare, Vinay, and Mohammadreza Shadloui, propelling the team to a dominant victory.

Key Players Lead the Charge

Shivam Patare continued his impressive attacking form, contributing 9 points, while Vinay supported with 6 points to maintain Haryana’s lead throughout the match. Defensively, Iranian star Mohammadreza Shadloui was a standout, scoring 5 successful tackles and stifling Patna’s potent attack. Shadloui’s all-round brilliance was a key factor in Haryana’s success this season.

Team Mentality: ‘Tear the Book Up’

Reflecting on their dominant performance, Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep emphasized the team’s preparation. “We analyzed Patna’s game thoroughly and stuck to our plans. We were determined not to make mistakes,” said Jaideep. He further described their mindset leading into the final: “Patna wanted to turn the page, but we wanted to tear the book up. That was our message to the team, and we were confident we’d win.”

A Rewarding Journey for Coach Manpreet Singh

For Haryana’s head coach Manpreet Singh, this title was especially meaningful after leading the team to the final in the previous season, only to fall short. “We put in a lot of effort last year, but this time we converted our silver medal into gold,” said Singh. “It was a great journey, and I’m proud of how our young players turned the lessons they learned into victory.”

Focus on Youth and Development

Haryana’s success is also a testament to their focus on youth development and sports science. The team, backed by JSW Sports, invested in scouting young talent and building a strong squad over the years. Divyanshu Singh, CEO of Haryana Steelers and COO of JSW Sports, spoke about the behind-the-scenes work: “We’ve focused on implementing sports science and bringing in the right youngsters to improve the team composition. This season, it was about bridging the gaps and making those small adjustments that took us all the way.”

Notable Performances Throughout the Season

The Steelers’ dominance was evident throughout the season. They finished top of the league stage and were the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Shadloui’s defensive excellence earned him the title of top defender with 82 tackle points, while Vinay led the league in do-or-die raids with 48 points. Haryana’s team also topped the league with 260 successful tackles and 290 total tackle points.

Looking Ahead: Aiming for More Titles

After their historic win, Shadloui expressed his excitement and hopes for the future. “Haryana Steelers was a great team for me, and I am happy we finally won the trophy. Next year, I aim to win my third title in a row,” said Shadloui.

Divyanshu Singh also praised the contributions of Manpreet Singh and Jaideep. “Manpreet has evolved into a great tactician, and Jaideep’s selfless leadership has been instrumental in our success. They’ve grown tremendously over the years,” he concluded.

Conclusion

Haryana Steelers’ victory in the PKL Season 11 final is a testament to their meticulous planning, focus on youth development, and commitment to excellence. With key players like Shadloui, Patare, and Vinay, the team has firmly established itself as a dominant force in Indian kabaddi. As they look ahead to the next season, the Steelers will be aiming for even more success and continued growth.