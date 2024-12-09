Heavy rain likely to occur in S Coastal AP, Rayalaseema, on Dec 11 & 12: Met

Amaravati: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on December 11 and 12, the Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in the same area during the same period.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places or at a few places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Rainfall occurred at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and dry weather prevailed in Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the report added.