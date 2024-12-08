LP area over Southeast Bay of Bengal to become more marked in 24 hours: Met

Amaravati: The low-pressure (LP) area over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto middle tropospheric levels persists.

It is likely to move west- northwestwards & become more marked during the next 24 hours.

It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards thereafter and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri-Lanka–Tamil Nadu coasts around December 11, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

Heavy rain is Likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on December 11 and 12.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the same period.

Rainfall occurred at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the report added.