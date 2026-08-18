Heavy rain to continue in south Bengal for next 24 hours, says Met Department

Kolkata: Heavy rains will continue in south Bengal districts for the next 24 hours, even as the low-pressure area is moving towards Jharkhand, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

The low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is currently north of Gangetic West Bengal and over the neighbouring state, and is moving at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour.

In the next 24 hours, this low pressure area will move west and northwest of Jharkhand and enter Bihar. Since some parts of the low pressure area are still over Gangetic West Bengal, there is a possibility of thunderstorms across south Bengal on Tuesday as well.

According to the Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area was currently 100 kilometres away from Ranchi on Tuesday morning. It is 160 kilometres southeast of Gaya in Bihar and 210 kilometres east of Daltonganj in Jharkhand.

It rained throughout the day on Monday in all districts of south Bengal including Kolkata. However, the Met Department has said that although Kolkata will not receive heavy rain like on Monday, there will be light to moderate scattered rain throughout the day. On Monday, heavy rain occurred in Kolkata, which left several areas waterlogged and the situation disrupted traffic movement across the city.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Birbhum districts on Tuesday. These districts may receive 70-100 millimetres of rain. However, although no warning has been issued for the rest of the districts, scattered rain has been predicted. In some districts, rain may be accompanied by storms with a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. On Monday, more than 100 millimetres of rain was recorded in Asansol (157.5), Siuri (114.8) and Midnapore town (109.6).

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning has been issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Light to moderate rain will occur in the remaining districts of north Bengal.