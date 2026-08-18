Polytechnic Students Protest in Hyderabad, Demand Cancellation of Shakti Scheme

Hyderabad: Polytechnic students staged a protest at the Musi Tank Bund area in Hyderabad, demanding the cancellation of the Shakti scheme introduced by the Telangana government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The protesting students gathered in the area and raised slogans against the scheme, urging the government to withdraw it. They expressed concern over the impact of the scheme and called for the authorities to reconsider its implementation.

According to the students, their concerns should be addressed before any further decisions are taken regarding the scheme. They demanded that the Telangana government hold discussions with student representatives and take their grievances into consideration.

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Police personnel were deployed at the protest site to monitor the situation and maintain law and order. The demonstration drew attention in the busy Musi Tank Bund area.

The students reiterated their demand for the immediate cancellation of the Shakti scheme. Further details regarding the protest and the government’s response are awaited.