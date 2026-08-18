Telangana

Students Protest Against Teacher Over Alleged Misconduct at Devarakonda Government Girls Junior College

The students alleged that the teacher, identified as Bhaskar, made indecent remarks and engaged in behaviour they considered inappropriate. Some students also claimed that they had been subjected to body shaming, causing them emotional distress.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 August 2026 - 15:13
Students Protest Against Teacher Over Alleged Misconduct at Devarakonda Government Girls Junior College
Students Protest Against Teacher Over Alleged Misconduct at Devarakonda Government Girls Junior College

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Devarakonda: Tension prevailed at the Government Girls Junior College in Devarakonda after students staged a protest against a Telugu teacher, alleging that he behaved inappropriately and made them uncomfortable.

The students alleged that the teacher, identified as Bhaskar, made indecent remarks and engaged in behaviour they considered inappropriate. Some students also claimed that they had been subjected to body shaming, causing them emotional distress.

Demanding immediate action, the students gathered in front of the college and staged a protest. They urged the government and education department to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations.

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The protesting students also demanded that a case be registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, if the allegations are found to involve offences covered under the law.

Authorities are yet to issue a detailed response on the allegations. Further action is expected following an inquiry into the incident.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 August 2026 - 15:13
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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