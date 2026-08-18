Gold Worth Rs 10 Lakh Allegedly Stolen from Jewelry Shop; CCTV Video Goes Viral

Zaheerabad: A case of alleged jewelry theft has come to light in Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district, where four women reportedly stole gold ornaments worth around Rs. 10 lakh from a jewelry shop.

According to reports, the four women entered the shop wearing burqas, allegedly pretending to be customers interested in purchasing nose rings and other jewelry. While engaging the shop staff in conversation and diverting their attention, the women allegedly carried out the theft within a short time.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The theft was reportedly captured by the shop’s CCTV cameras, and the footage is now being examined as part of the investigation.

The incident came to light after the shop staff noticed that gold jewelry was missing. The footage reportedly shows the women entering the shop and interacting with employees before allegedly stealing the ornaments.

Police are expected to use the CCTV footage to identify and trace the suspects. Further investigation into the case is underway.